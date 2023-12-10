Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie Hug and Kiss at 'Today' Show Producer's Wedding

Well, hell hath frozen over, because Savannah Guthrie has hugged it out with Matt Lauer!

Matt and Savannah were at the NYC wedding of Jennifer Long, a longtime "Today" show producer. We're told just before the bride came out, Savannah walked up to Matt, gave him a hug and a kiss, and the 2 chatted for a couple minutes.

The reason it's so stunning ... Guthrie had said previously she would not be in the same room with Matt after he was fired from "Today" after sexual harassment complaints.

Matt showed up with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, and Savannah with her husband, Mike Feldman.

But wait ... there's more. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were there as well and not only got down on the dance floor ... they were making out as they danced for all to see.

As you know, their ex-spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are now a thing!

As for Matt, he's kept a low profile since leaving "Today" six years ago, and he's had no contact with Savannah since his exit.