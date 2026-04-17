Kyle Cooke Kisses Meghan King Amid Ex Amanda Batula & West Wilson Drama

Kyle Cooke isn't sweating that his ex-wife Amanda Batula is canoodling with their costar West Wilson ... because he's also smoochin' someone new!

Page Six obtained video that show the "Summer House" star locking lips with Meghan King on the streets of NYC Thursday night after leaving a party thrown by the tabloid.

You can see in the clip ... KC grabs the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star by the shoulders before pulling her in for a quick kiss.

The video also includes footage from inside Page Six's "Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited" event at Temple Bar in the NoHo neighborhood ... where they're hanging by the bar, drinking and laughing together.

Both Bravolebrities have been in the middle of some rocky relationship drama lately ... Amanda announced she and West were hooking up mere months after she and Kyle went public about their separation.

And as for Meghan ... she temporarily lost custody of her kids in November for allegedly giving her 6-year-old son Ritalin without a prescription, or even an ADHD diagnosis.

She and ex-husband Jim Edmonds have since reached a custody agreement outside of court.