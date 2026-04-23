'Summer House' Reunion Seating Chart Revealed Amid Amanda & West Drama

The "Summer House" reunion is currently filming in NYC, and the seating chart is already telling a story.

Bravo spilled on where everyone's sitting for the Season 10 reunion with head honcho Andy Cohen in the middle, flanked by Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula ... putting the Amanda/West Wilson front and center.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

And yeah, the sides are pretty clear. Ciara's wing includes Amanda's ex, Kyle Cooke ... plus Lindsay Hubbard and more ... while Amanda's posted up with West (bold move), alongside Carl Radke and her crew.

As we reported ... Amanda and West confirmed last month their longtime friendship turned romantic, but the timing raised eyebrows given their recent ties within the group.

Kyle's not exactly cool with it either. He admitted the situation has him seriously confused following his split from Amanda earlier this year ... calling it a "mental mind-f***."