IShowSpeed Scrambling After Surprise Smooch From Superfan, on Video

Play video content Video: ishowspeed attempted kiss

IShowSpeed is getting mobbed with love on his Caribbean tour ... but, one overexcited fan definitely took things way too far by trying to plant a kiss on him ... leaving the streamer totally rattled!

The video's honestly wild -- during Speed's visit to the Dominican Republic, the overeager fan suddenly jumps onto their moving vehicle and boldly leans in -- and judging by the reaction from Speed and his whole crew, you'd think the person had committed an actual crime.

Speed's team moved like the Secret Service -- instantly throwing hands in front of the streamer's face before shoving the fan clean off the ride.

As for Speed? Bro looked absolutely traumatized trying to process the surprise smooch attempt.