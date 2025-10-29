IShowSpeed Takes On Joey Chestnut In Hotdog Eating Contest

Play video content Youtube/iShowSpeed

IShowSpeed can do a lot of things ... but beating Joey Chestnut in a hot dog eating contest is not one of them -- 'cause the current Mustard Belt holder absolutely smoked the YouTuber in a one-on-one match!

The streaming superstar took on the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog champion as part of his "Speed Goes Pro" YouTube series.

Before any weiners were devoured, Speed attempted to get an advantage by winning a series of mini challenges inspired by some of Chestnut's personal records, including pizza, chicken wings, and hard-boiled eggs.

In the end, Speed earned a two-minute head start before Joey ever touched his first tube steak.

Unfortunately for Speed, it didn't matter. He was able to put down five dogs in three minutes ... while Chestnut managed to eat 11 frankfurters in one minute!

The 17-time Mustard Belt holder didn't even look like he broke a sweat ... and while he gave Speed his props, the G.O.A.T. made it clear he had no intention of giving this one away.

"Winning is awesome," Chestnut said.