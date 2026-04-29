IShowSpeed and Chloe Bailey Hang Out in The Caribbean

Play video content Video: IShowSpeed and Chloe Bailey Do Aquatic Obstacle Course

IShowSpeed and Chloe Bailey got wet and wild this week in a head-to-head race on an aquatic obstacle course in St. Lucia.

The popular streamer was on tour in the Caribbean when Chloe crashed for a bout of friendly competition ... although it wasn't much of a contest.

IShowSpeed certainly lived up to his name ... breezing through the obstacles. Chloe, however, wiped out pretty early ... and it was all downhill from there.

While the singer was slipping and sliding, IShowSpeed debated leaving her in the dust ... but opted for chivalry, instead, and guided her to the finish line.