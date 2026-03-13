'Teen Mom' and '16 & Pregnant' Might Be Subject of New Documentary

A couple of iconic MTV reality TV shows appear to be the subject of a new documentary ... and timing is everything.

Production sources tell TMZ … Paramount+ and MTV are working on their own documentary centered on the "Teen Mom" and "16 & Pregnant" franchises.

Our sources say the network is in the early stages of developing a cast driven retrospective that would feature select former and current cast members, reflecting on their journeys and experiences over the years on '"Teen Mom" and '16&P.'

We're told the documentary is NOT filming yet ... producers are still recruiting participants.

Our sources say the doc would focus on the long-term cultural impact of "16 & Pregnant" and "Teen Mom" ... with cast members looking back on how the shows shaped their lives.

But there’s a bigger strategy at play ... we're told an outside production company, the same team behind the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," is currently producing a separate doc about the franchises. There’s an expectation among cast members that this non-MTV doc could take a more critical or investigative tone.

Our sources say the internal goal at Paramount is to release their doc before the competing project hits, effectively getting ahead of the narrative. It’s described as both a strategic move and something of a test project meant to demonstrate to Paramount’s new ownership that the "Teen Mom" and "16 & Pregnant" franchises still have strong audiences.