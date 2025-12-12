'Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Davis Gives Birth to Third Baby, on Camera

Watch Me Give Birth to My Third Baby!!!

"Teen Mom: The Next Chapter" star Cheyenne Floyd Davis gave birth to a third child Wednesday ... and she posted the birth on Instagram.

Watch the video ... a towel covers Cheyenne's body as her husband, Zach Davis, anxiously awaits the new arrival. Then, the moment of truth... The newborn baby is placed on Cheyenne's chest as Zach wipes happy tears from his eyes, completely unable to contain his joy.

The latest kid will join the couple's 4-year-old son Ace and Cheyenne's 8-year-old daughter, Ryder, from a previous relationship with ex Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne -- who's 33 now -- captioned the video with a blue heart emoji preceded by her new son's birthday ... 12/10.

Prior to the pregnancy, Cheyenne told the co-hosts of her "Think Loud Crew" podcast that she had started looking into adoption.

She revealed, "We've talked about adopting when Ace is closer to Ryder's age now, but adopting an older child. The statistics of a Black male over the age of like a baby getting adopted are very low. We've talked about adopting someone in between the age of seven to 15."

She added, "That's why we got a house with an extra bedroom. The intention is that one day the upstairs bedroom would be for another child."