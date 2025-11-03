'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Posts NSFW Late Halloween Photoshoot

Halloween might be over ... but that didn't stop Jenelle Evans from posting a belated holiday smoke-show gallery that's damn-near NSFW!

The "Teen Mom" star shared four snaps on Monday ... highlighting her curves and tattoos -- with something of an S&M flair.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JE was clearly feeling empowered ... and said so with the caption, "More than you can handle 👀🔥 Feeling more and more comfortable in my skin lately. Posting a special #HalloweenShoot late, You know where to find more 🎃 🤭"

It's for sure a positive update from Jenelle ... 'cause she was having a rough go of it for a while, with hardships like her mother, Barbara, being hospitalized last month after suffering a stroke. Barbara's expected to make a full recovery.

Barbara appeared alongside Jenelle on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" way back in 2009 ... and she also was featured in "Teen Mom 2" ... Jenelle was on the show from 2011 to 2019 and had a lot of ups and downs with her mom.

As you recall ... Jenelle and Barbara faced off in custody battles over one of her sons, Jace ... but they'd patched up their relationship.