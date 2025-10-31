MTV Cancels 'Ridiculousness' After 14 Years

MTV has officially pulled the plug on "Ridiculousness" ... ending one of the longest-running series in the network's history ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar tell TMZ ... the decision was relayed to the cast and crew this week, with everyone informed the current season will be the show's last. We're told the shocking announcement came straight from the network's top brass.

The show went dark in July and was supposed to come back in January ... but instead, TMZ has learned, previously produced first-run episodes will continue to air on MTV through 2026, but no more original episodes will be produced.

Previous seasons will continue to air on MTV, and select seasons will continue to stream on Paramount+ ... so fans still have plenty of laughs available from the series.

We are told the company is working to reimagine MTV for the future and is going to be exploring fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming.

The cancellation comes on the heels of the Paramount Skydance merger, which has resulted in thousands of layoffs across the company.

The news marks the end of a major MTV era. The show -- hosted by Rob Dyrdek alongside Steelo Brim and Lauren "Lolo" Wood -- premiered in 2011 and quickly became a network staple, running for more than 30 seasons with over 900 episodes. The clip show format, featuring viral internet fails and celebrity guest reactions, became a defining part of MTV's lineup.

