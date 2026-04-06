Rory McIlroy Says It's a 'Shame' Tiger Woods Missing Masters Champions Dinner

It's not just fans disappointed that Tiger Woods won't be in Augusta this week ... 'cause Rory McIlroy called it a "shame" the 15-time Major winner won't be breaking bread with his fellow Masters champs ahead of the tournament.

The 2025 green jacket winner was speaking with the Golf Channel about his Champions Dinner slated for Tuesday at The Masters, where he acknowledged that Woods and Phil Mickelson being absent won't go unnoticed.

"Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won't be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they're acknowledged as well," McIlroy said. "They've been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen. But it's going to be a really cool night. I can't wait. I hope everyone enjoys the dinner and enjoys everything that I've selected."

As we previously reported, Woods announced he would be seeking treatment following his DUI arrest nearly two weeks ago in Jupiter, Florida.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," Tiger said. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

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Right after the crash, Woods told an officer he was still hoping to compete this week.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents showing the 50-year-old received permission to travel outside the country to work on his health, citing it was best for his privacy. While we haven't pinpointed exactly where he will be doing his rehab ... we learned his private plane landed in Zurich, Switzerland last Friday.

The country is home to treatment centers known for their extreme exclusivity and privacy.