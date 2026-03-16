Jets Trading Justin Fields to Chiefs Amid Patrick Mahomes ACL Recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a new quarterback as Patrick Mahomes recovers from his season-ending injury -- Justin Fields from the New York Jets.

News of the transaction broke on Monday, with the Jets reportedly giving up their signal-caller to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, pending a physical to make it official.

This move comes as Mahomes rehabs the brutal knee injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025.

The three-time Super Bowl champion tore his ACL ... and needed surgery to repair that ligament -- as well as his LCL.

A full recovery can take up to nine months, and Mahomes could very well be ready for the start of the 2026 NFL season, but it's obvious the Chiefs were looking for some insurance.

Fields, 27, was just one year into his two-year contract with the Jets and last season threw for 1,259 yards, seven passing touchdowns, and one interception. He previously played for the Steelers and the Chicago Bears.