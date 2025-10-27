Justin Fields Opens Up On Crying In Closet During Emotional Week

Play video content New York Jets

Justin Fields kept it honest with reporters after the Jets' first win of the season ... saying the past seven days have "been a lot for me" -- and at one point, he found himself crying on the ground in the closet.

Fields laid it all out when meeting with the media ... days after team owner Woody Johnson called him out for the team's rough season.

Fields explained it wasn't being winless that had him overcome with emotion, but rather his faith in God as he desperately prayed for a victory.

"I'm going to get pretty vulnerable right here," Fields said. "This week, I found myself in my closet, crying on the ground, laying down. Not because of the hardships, not because of the troubles, I felt like I was built to handle that and put in place to handle this situation."

"In that moment when I was talking to my best friend, you know how hard it was, and not wavering faith-wise. I had just gotten a text from my sister and my stepmom and it was just an encouraging texts on just keep going and keep spreading the faith."

"It was just a sign from God for me to keep going and that I'm in the right place."

The faith helped the 26-year-old record his second-best game as a member of Gang Green ... throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown on 21 completions.

Plenty of people came to Fields' defense after his boss called him out ... including Alex Smith, who said the problem might be Johnson himself.

"It is impossible to overcome dysfunctional ownership. ... Maybe the problem is you, Woody."



Woody hasn't publicly commented about the game, but we imagine he's probably happy knowing they won't be the first team to go 0-17.