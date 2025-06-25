Celebrity Inspired Distressed Denim on Amazon

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Looking for that lived-in, cool girl look? Take a tip -- or rip -- from the stars and start with a pair of distressed denim.

Whether you love Bella Hadid and Halle Berry's effortless summer style ... or Miley Cyrus' edgy vibes, they've all got one thing in common ... good jeans (and good genes).

These celeb-inspired denim looks are sure to become wardrobe staples!

Model off duty? No, that's just you rocking these Levi's Women's High Waisted Mom Jeans. These distressed, straight leg jeans are an absolute necessity to get that casual, lived-in look.

Whether you're just running errands or want to dress them up with heels and a cute top for date night, these jeans are sure to serve all summer long.

Every summer wardrobe requires a pair of Daisy Dukes! Upgrade your denim shorts with a new pair of Levi's Women’s 501 Original Shorts.

Show a little skin in these high rise short shorts ... or wear them like Miley with a pair of fishnets. However you wear them -- from the beach to the bar -- you're sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Be like Bella in a pair like these Levi's Women’s Premium 501 Original Fit Jeans! You can't go wrong with Levi's iconic 501s ... these straight leg jeans have been around for over a century and still haven’t gone out of style.

Rock them with a leather jacket and shades or keep it casual in a cropped white tee. You'll look effortlessly stylish no matter what the season.

Look no further for your perfect pair of distressed denim. These Floerns Women's Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans have a flattering high waist fit and just the right amount of rips.

Pair it with a crop top for a sexy look -- or get inspired by Halle's 'fit and pair it with your favorite oversized blazer … floral bouquet accessory not included!

The SweatyRocks Women's Distressed Cropped Jeans are about to become your new favorite pair. While these ripped jeans may come at an affordable price point, they look totally designer.

Plus, they come in a variety of different denim hues, so there's sure to be a pair that fits in with your wardrobe.

