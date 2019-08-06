Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Split Once Again

Exclusive Details Getty Composite

So much for taking their relationship to the next level -- The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have called it quits again ... and it sounds like a case of history repeating.

Sources close to the on-and-off couple tell TMZ ... Abel has been hyper-focused on his new album and hasn't been putting the time into their relationship. So, it's probably no coincidence he just tweeted this ... which seems to back that up.

As we've reported ... this isn't a first for Bella and The Weeknd. They've broken up and gotten back together a few times since they were first linked at Coachella in 2015.

They reconciled again about a year ago, and it seemed they were getting more serious than ever in October ... when he got a fancy condo in NYC and asked her to move in with him.

Still, distance has always been an issue for the 2 with their respective careers, and there have been reports it's been extra rocky for them lately ... and they actually haven't been together for months.