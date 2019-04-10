The Weeknd Buys Ownership Stake In Major eSports Group!!!

The Weeknd is gunning for eSports supremacy -- buying an ownership stake in one of Canada's biggest gaming franchises, TMZ Sports has learned.

The singer is now a part-owner of OverActive Media -- which has teams competing in League of Legends, Overwatch, Call of Duty and more.

In fact, OAM's Overwatch team, the Toronto Defiant, is one of the top-ranked teams on the planet. OAM also owns Splyce, which competes in LoL.

"As a big esports fan, I am really excited to be involved in this project," The Weeknd said in a statement ... noting he will collaborate with OAM in "unique and innovative ways."

The Weeknd is just the latest mainstream star to buy into an eSports franchise -- following Michael Jordan, Drake, Magic Johnson and Rick Fox.

The big question now ... when are these guys all gonna pick up the sticks and compete against each other?!