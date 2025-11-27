Dr. Heavenly Kimes Discusses Running for Congress in Georgia

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes says Congress needs someone younger, fresher, and way more plugged in to what her community’s actually dealing with ... and that’s why she thinks she’s the perfect pick to shake up Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, which covers a large portion of Atlanta's southeast suburbs.

The "Married to Medicine" star told us on "TMZ Live" her reality TV personality actually makes her perfect for the gig -- she can use her platform to go off about the real issues hitting Georgia ... like Medicaid and affordability, and how folks are straight-up struggling to pay their bills.

Catch the clip -- Dr. Heavenly says she's speaking from real-life experience ... explaining how she sees patients come in all the time who literally can’t afford their medical care.

She also dishes on whether she’ll keep filming her reality show during her campaign -- plus what her family thinks about her diving into politics in today’s super-charged climate.