'Married to Medicine' Lia Dias Settles Divorce, Long Road To See Kids Again

"Married to Medicine: Los Angeles" star Lia Dias reached a settlement in her nasty divorce ... but she's got work to do if she wants to have some quality time with her children.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge recently signed off on a settlement in the Lia and Colin Dias divorce ... which gives Colin sole legal and physical custody of their kiddos, Kaylin and Colin Jr.

Lia used to have monitored visitation with the children three days a week, but that order has been suspended ... instead, Lia can only see the kids for weekly sessions, with a therapist.

The settlement also calls for Lia to have phone calls and video calls with both kids ... but only for 15 minutes per kid and only during a single weekday.

There's a path for Lia to spend more time with her kids ... but it's complicated by the restraining order Colin got against her in November 2021, when he claimed she threatened to kill him before attacking him a few days later while he was shopping at a PetSmart with their kids.

In order to be able to spend time with her kids again, Lia has to comply with the restraining order ... and if she keeps her nose clean for a year, time with the kids will be back on the table.

Meanwhile, the settlement leaves Colin with the former couple's home in Beverly Hills and a few other properties ...while Lia walks away with a residential property in Las Vegas, an Inglewood, CA watering hole, and a couple other properties.