'Married to Medicine' Lia Jones Wants To Change Child Custody Agreement

"Married to Medicine: Los Angeles" star Lia Jones wants to change the child custody agreement from her nasty divorce ... and she's asking a judge to grant her more time with her kids.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Lia is asking for a 50/50 legal and physical custody arrangement with her ex-husband, Colin Dias.

Lia says Colin is financially providing for the kids but is failing to recognize their emotional needs ... and she says the relationship she has with their two kids is loving, supportive and the strongest it's ever been.

In the docs, Lia says Colin moved the kids to Lake Elsinore, CA to get away from her ... but she says she's been driving 4 hours round trip from Los Angeles several times a week to be with her kids.

She claims her son's gotten multiple detentions at school for fighting and says suicidal messages were found on his phone, which she claims his father was not aware of.

We broke the story ... the divorce settlement gave Colin sole legal and physical custody of the kids and she had a lot of work to do to spend quality time with them. There was a restraining order involved and she had to keep her nose clean for a year.

Lisa says she's completed a 52-week domestic violence course, done a bunch of therapy, and attended parenting and anger management classes ... and after 3 years of monitored visits with the kids, she wants a new custody agreement that gives her more access to them.