Texas Teens Arrested on Evidence Tampering Charges In Drowning Death

Two teenagers allegedly failed to report an 18-year-old's drowning death at a North Texas lake ... and they have now been arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

19-year-old Lucas Roper and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested by police on Monday ... almost three months after the death of Daniel Erving. Cops say the three teens jumped off a railroad bridge into Lake Ray Hubbard in Dallas, and Daniel drowned.

The arrest affidavit alleges the teens fled the scene in Roper's car ... throwing Daniel's clothing into a tree line near the bridge, and chucking his phone out the window.

The affidavit also says Roper deleted texts with Daniel from his own cellphone because he "was aware that there would be an investigation into Daniel Erving's death and he did not want to get into trouble."

According to ABC News ... during a voluntary interview with detectives ... Roper allegedly admitted he "panicked" after Daniel drowned.