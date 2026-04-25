2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner Brings Out Style in D.C.'s Politically Powerful

Karoline Leavitt, RFK Jr, More Dress to the Nines

We're Just As Stylish As Hollywood ...

The biggest players in politics gathered for the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night ... proving they're just as stylish as any Hollywood awards show.

Karoline Leavitt wore a sparkling black dress to the event ... giving a wave while photos got a look at her growing baby bump.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a genuine A-lister on his arm -- his wife, actress Cheryl Hines. And, UFC president Dana White flexed his style muscles in a perfectly tailored suit.

BBC alum Suzanne Kianpour made a statement on the event's red carpet ... showing off messages on her hands to keep attention on the war in Iran.

CNN's Wolf Blizter, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and many more public figures in both journalism and politics rounded out the event.

While it doesn't appear they walked the red carpet, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both attended the event as well.

TMZ DC didn't make the guestlist (this year) ... our dudes only got to D.C. a few weeks ago -- although they're already turning the town on its head.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Takes On Grindr Party in D.C. TMZ.com