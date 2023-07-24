Irina Shayk Rooted Against Tom Brady At 2018 Super Bowl

Five years before Irina Shayk got cozy with Tom Brady in L.A. ... she was desperate to see him lose in one of the biggest games of his career -- cheering heavily for his Eagles opponents in Super Bowl LII.

The model showed up to the Feb. 4, 2018 Big Game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota with her then-boyfriend Bradley Cooper -- a die-hard Philadelphia sports fan -- wearing a white Birds cap.

She was spotted rubbin' elbows with fellow Eagles fans Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on the field in the leadup to the contest ... making it clear she was hoping Brady's Patriots would take the L.

Of course, Tom and his New England squad did just that ... falling to Nick Foles, 41-33.

It's unclear if Shayk ever crossed paths with Brady before or after the game ... but we know they eventually connected down the road -- 'cause the ex-quarterback took her to his home for a night this past weekend.

Shayk was seen appearing to stay the evening at Brady's place in L.A. on Friday ... before the two put on some big PDA inside of a car later Saturday.