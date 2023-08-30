Tom Brady Ditches Shirt Amid Irina Shayk's Topless Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady channeled his inner Irina Shayk while chilling on his yacht this week ... ditching his shirt and showing off his shredded bod just days after his apparent new lady went topless on vacation with Bradley Cooper.

TB12 has been hanging in Miami as the model spends time with her ex on a luxurious Italian trip ... and he seemed to be totally relaxed as he soaked up the sun.

Brady -- who will have an open fall schedule for the first time in his adult life -- still looks ready to suit up right now ... as he put his athletic figure on display during the outing on his $6 million "Tw12ve Angels" boat.

The 46-year-old has been seeing Shayk since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen ... but her getaway with Cooper is reportedly N.B.D. to the 7-time Super Bowl champion, as their romance is still in the early stages.

Brady has also been in the news as fans speculate whether he could come out of retirement in time for the 2023 season, which kicks off next week ... but, judging by these pics, he seems entirely content with being off the field.

The future Hall of Famer spent his summer going on vacations with his kids ... but if he's ready to settle down again, he's got an open invite to find love on "The Bachelor," 'cause Jesse Palmer recently told TMZ Sports the QB would be a "legendary" lead on the dating show if he wants to Shayk it off.