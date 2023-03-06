Pete Davidson & Chase Sui-Wonders Car Accident, New Wild Video
PETE DAVIDSON, CHASE SUI-WONDERS New Wild Video of Car Crash Aftermath ... Ruptured Fire Hydrant, Damaged Home
3/6/2023 6:46 AM PT
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonders triggered massive waterworks after striking a fire hydrant in Bev Hills ... and new video shows the ferocity of what went down Saturday night.
Water is shooting to the skies from the ruptured hydrant ... as firefighters try feverously to get things under control.
As Pete stands on the sidelines (blue jacket), police inspect damage to a home caused by Pete crashing into it.
TMZ broke the story, Pete was behind the wheel Saturday night, driving fast according to law enforcement sources. We're told he lost control, hopping a curb and taking out a fire hydrant before careening into a home.
Miraculously ... no one was hurt.
As we reported, the 2 were spotted in Hawaii earlier that day havin' fun on the beach ... but clearly things took a turn for the worse in Bev Hills.