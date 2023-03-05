Pete Davidson Makes Out with Chase Sui-Wonders During Steamy Beach Day

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonders are still going strong -- now taking their Winter romance into the early part of Spring ... and showing off some skin for the season.

The couple is enjoying a vacay in Kauai right now -- where they're staying at a summer house, it seems, and were joined by friends Saturday. Eventually, the crew made their way to the beach ... but not before a little suck-face between PD and CSW on the front deck.

Before long, Chase hit the water with the group she was tagging along with ... but it doesn't look like Pete joined her in the water. He was all sweatered up ... she was in a 2-piece.

So, here's the thing ... we're being told this wasn't just a random getaway between Pete, Chase and some pals -- our sources suggest this was actually a meet-the-family trip. We're being told the folks with them might actually be siblings of hers ... but that's not confirmed.

However ... if this is, in fact, a familial thing -- as we've been told -- then it would signal Pete and Chase are getting serious. We know PD tends to cozy up to his SO's broods ... but that usually only happens when he's all in like he recently was with Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of her ... this trip actually has echoes of one he took with KK in a tropical setting while they were together -- only this time, if all holds true, it might be a family affair for his and Chase's first vacation ... and perhaps moving even faster than the last go-around.