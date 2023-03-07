Pete Davidson Car Crash Scared 16-Year-Old Girl Who Was Home Alone

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders scared the crap out of a 16-year-old girl, who was home alone when Pete's car came careening into her home.

The girl was reading a book when Pete lost control of the Mercedes and slammed into the house. The sound was so intense the girl thought she was in the middle of an earthquake ... this according to her dad.

The homeowner tells TMZ the car struck the house just outside the living room, and it penetrated the exterior wall. The crash was so intense a window came out of it's frame. We do not know where the girl was reading, but it had to be jolting and scary.

She was not injured, and her dad says she was "a bit" traumatized. Pete and Chase may have cushioned the blow somewhat by apologizing to her. It's a helluva way to meet famous people!

Unclear how much repairs will cost ... a contractor will eyeball the damage and the owners are waiting on the full police report before turning things over to their insurance company. Obviously, the insurance company will go after Pete to cover the repair costs.

The girl's dad says he harbors no ill will toward Pete. He's not going to sue and is just glad everyone's ok.