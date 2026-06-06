Hulk Hogan's Nurse's Testimony During Medical Episode Before Death Revealed

Hulk Hogan's home nurses told police the WWE legend was in "rough" shape during his medical emergency that led to his death last year.

The Clearwater Police Department released a 72-page police report documenting the situation after they officially concluded the investigation this week ... and Hulk's occupational therapist Justin McCamey laid it out clearly for a responding officer after Hulk was rushed out of his home. He bluntly stated, "He is in rough shape. We knew this was gonna be happening."

Play video content Video: Hulk Hogan Cardiac Arrest Dispatch Call Pinellas County Fire and EMS

As TMZ Sports first reported, Hogan died at age 71 on July 24 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home. First responders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The report says Hulk was "a little mumbly" the morning he was transported to the hospital ... but went to the bathroom, was talking and ate yogurt and berries. Not long after, McCamey went to check on his vitals and realized he had stopped breathing.

Clearwater police have determined Hulk died of an attended natural death after interviewing caregivers, reviewing medical records, and examining surveillance footage from inside the home before closing the case

As we told you, the trailblazing athlete's official cause of death was a heart attack. Medical records later revealed Hogan had also been battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia -- a form of blood cancer -- as well as atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm condition. Neither illness had been publicly disclosed before his death.

Hulk -- born Terry Gene Bollea -- helped transform pro wrestling into a mainstream phenomenon. After beating The Iron Sheik for the World Heavyweight Championship in 1984, Hogan launched "Hulkamania" -- a pop culture craze that turned him into one of the biggest stars on the planet, with generations of fans copying his signature bandana, handlebar mustache, and larger-than-life persona.