MLS Fan Sucker Punched In Wild Brawl After LAFC vs. San Diego FC Game
LAFC vs. San Diego FC Fan Sucker Punched After Game
A San Diego FC fan was blindsided by a sucker punch following his favorite team's game Saturday night -- and the big KO blow was all captured on video.
The violence unfolded just after SDFC beat LAFC, 3-2, at Snapdragon Stadium ... when supporters of both teams got into a skirmish near the venue's parking lot.
LAFC and San Diego FC fans started fighting each other last night after their MLS game.— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) March 30, 2025 @ManagerTactical
A dude got sucker punched and knocked out.
Disgusting behavior.
https://t.co/BN1kJzxuRk
Footage from the scene shows as a man in an SDFC jacket sprung into a skirmish to escalate a verbal altercation -- another man tagged him in the side of the face with a vicious right hand.
The punch floored the man -- and then ignited an all-out brawl.
Check out the clip, over the span of about a minute -- several physical tussles broke out ... all as cops and event security tried to keep the peace.
Mercifully -- following multiple shoves, pushes and punches -- the tiff died down. It's unclear if any arrests were made or if a further police investigation into the matter is underway. We've reached out to cops for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.