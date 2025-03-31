MLS Fan Sucker Punched In Wild Brawl After LAFC vs. San Diego FC Game

A San Diego FC fan was blindsided by a sucker punch following his favorite team's game Saturday night -- and the big KO blow was all captured on video.

The violence unfolded just after SDFC beat LAFC, 3-2, at Snapdragon Stadium ... when supporters of both teams got into a skirmish near the venue's parking lot.

LAFC and San Diego FC fans started fighting each other last night after their MLS game.



A dude got sucker punched and knocked out.

Disgusting behavior.

Footage from the scene shows as a man in an SDFC jacket sprung into a skirmish to escalate a verbal altercation -- another man tagged him in the side of the face with a vicious right hand.

The punch floored the man -- and then ignited an all-out brawl.

Check out the clip, over the span of about a minute -- several physical tussles broke out ... all as cops and event security tried to keep the peace.