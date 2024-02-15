Megan Fox Angers Ukrainian Women with Response to Taylor and Travis Pic

You'd think Megan Fox is Vladimir Putin the way Ukrainians are comin' for her -- they're pissed off about a self-deprecating comment she made, but Megan thinks everyone just needs to lighten the hell up!

Megan decided to respond to the torrent of social media comments on a pic she and MGK took Sunday night in Vegas with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Haters blew her up with claims she'd surgically altered her face, so she fired back by posting a different angle of the foursome, and insisted she didn't look all that different.

She quipped in her caption, "turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

Welp ... Megan's "joke" didn't land with thousands of Ukrainians, who've left comments like, "Wtf? I'm from Ukrainian ...Am I looking like a blow up doll?" ... "I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood" and "Ukraine is being annihilated in a war unprovoked. Pls can we just focus on that."

Megan's not taking the backlash quietly, as she's responded to a few of the comments, and clearly wants people to know they've got it all twisted -- she wrote, "dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for f**ks sake."

