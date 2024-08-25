Cheryl Hines Gets Backlash for RFK Jr. Endorsing Trump

Cheryl Hines is getting destroyed online for her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to endorse Donald Trump -- and there's good reason to believe that move is triggering a cold war in Cheryl's house.

Online trolls have been giving the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star the business all weekend in the wake of RFK Jr.'s Friday endorsement of Trump ... and his flashy appearance with him at an Arizona rally.

Cheryl posted a thank you to RFK Jr.'s campaign staff, making zero mention of Trump -- still, she got dragged in the comments with one user asking, "Do you have a MAGA hat yet?" ... while another said, "Your legacy is on the line. If you don’t say anything, you will be remembered for supporting Trump.”

Sunday morning on FOX News, RFK Jr. addressed the rift his Trump endorsement is causing in the Kennedy family, and potentially, with his wife. He posted a thank you to her for supporting him, despite their differences -- but, it's interesting, when he was on camera ... he only addressed his family issues and not his marriage.

Thing is, Cheryl's made no secret of the fact she doesn't like Trump ... and when she and RFK Jr. joined us on "TMZ Live," back in February, we asked what her reaction would be if he accepted a cabinet position with Trump. Watch the video, they both make it clear it would be a major test of their marriage.

RFK Jr. and Cheryl have publicly disagreed in the past over some of his more extreme views -- like when he suggested Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than unvaccinated Americans in the pandemic -- and she's said they try to talk out their differences.