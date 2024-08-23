Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes WWE Style Entrance At Donald Trump Rally

Play video content Fox News

Robert F. Kennedy's getting a feel for what life is like for another celeb who endorses Donald Trump ... because his first taste of a Trump rally has RFK looking like Hulk Hogan!!!

RFK Jr. just got called out to the stage at Trump's Friday rally in Glendale, Arizona ... and his entrance was straight out of the WWE playbook.

Trump bellowed Bobby's name, the crowd went nuts, the DJ cued up Foo Fighters' "My Hero" and out came RFK Jr. ... with a bunch of pyrotechnics lighting up the stage.

It's the first time we're seeing RFK Jr. at a Trump rally ... and it comes only hours after he announced he was suspending his Independent presidential campaign and endorsing Trump.

Play video content

RFK Jr.'s getting a warm welcome from Trump supporters ... folks were chanting "BOBBY-BOBBY-BOBBY" when they weren't chanting "USA-USA-USA."

Hulk, of course, has made these kind of entrances for years in pro wrestling ... and he got a speaking role at last month's RNC, when he praised Trump and then ripped off his shirt.

Play video content