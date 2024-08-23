Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes WWE Style Entrance At Donald Trump Rally

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I Feel Like Hulk Hogan ... WWE Entrance With Trump

082324-rfk-trump-kal
SUPERSTAR ENTRANCE
Fox News

Robert F. Kennedy's getting a feel for what life is like for another celeb who endorses Donald Trump ... because his first taste of a Trump rally has RFK looking like Hulk Hogan!!!

RFK Jr. just got called out to the stage at Trump's Friday rally in Glendale, Arizona ... and his entrance was straight out of the WWE playbook.

donald trump rally
Getty

Trump bellowed Bobby's name, the crowd went nuts, the DJ cued up Foo Fighters' "My Hero" and out came RFK Jr. ... with a bunch of pyrotechnics lighting up the stage.

It's the first time we're seeing RFK Jr. at a Trump rally ... and it comes only hours after he announced he was suspending his Independent presidential campaign and endorsing Trump.

082324_rfk_livestream_trump_kal
ALIGNED ON KEY ISSUES

RFK Jr.'s getting a warm welcome from Trump supporters ... folks were chanting "BOBBY-BOBBY-BOBBY" when they weren't chanting "USA-USA-USA."

Hulk, of course, has made these kind of entrances for years in pro wrestling ... and he got a speaking role at last month's RNC, when he praised Trump and then ripped off his shirt.

071924_hulk_hogan_kal
TRUMP-O-MANIA

RFK Jr.'s not going full Hulkster here ... he's keeping his shirt on ... and his shoes!!! 😂

