Ex-Maroon 5 Bassist Mickey Madden's Wife Claims He Sexted Teens, Attacked Her

Mickey Madden, the former bassist for Maroon 5, beat the crap out of his wife after she discovered he was sexting teenagers about a rape fantasy ... at least according to a domestic violence restraining order the woman filed.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Mickey's wife Kate Bowman claims she confronted Mickey about his alleged communications with teens and he went "insane" ... slamming her against a kitchen counter after she grabbed his phone.

Kate claims she ran out of the couple's home and Mickey chased after her, barefoot and in his underwear. She says he caught up to her and shoved her against a gate, and she says she then escaped his grasp and ran down the street, hiding between parked cars and going through his phone.

Mickey's wife claims he showed an uncontrollable anger and was a completely different person than the man she thought she married ... alleging he twice caught up to her and physically abused her both times, including slamming her into a rock wall.

Kate says it all went down on July 21 ... she says a stranger alerted her to Mickey's alleged behavior -- which, according to her, included sexting teens about his rape fantasy and soliciting lewd images.

After the alleged confrontation and blowout fight, Kate claims she left their home and went to stay with a friend ... and she says Mickey's since apologized to her in text messages and told her he was entering a sex addiction rehab program. Her filing includes some of their alleged conversations and a handwritten letter he allegedly wrote.

Kate says she's traumatized and terrified of Mickey. She says she believes he doesn't have his phone in his rehab program, but thinks he will get it back Friday ... and if he looks at his credit card charges, he'll find out she's lawyered up -- and she's afraid he will be very angry with her and return home.

Mickey's wife is seeking a restraining order barring Mickey from going within 100 yards of her, her job, her home, or her car.

She says Mickey financially controlled her during a nearly 5-year marriage, but she says she's finally gotten a job and pre-paid for an apartment where he can stay while she continues to live in their home. She says she's worried he will come to her work. She wants him to continue paying for her expenses, and she also wants their two Siberian husky dogs, Toast and Jam.

A judge has granted the domestic violence temporary restraining order ... but the order to move out of the home was denied pending the hearing.

We reached out to Mickey's camp ... so far, no word back.