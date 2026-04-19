Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Loren Gray Hot Shots to Celebrate Her 24th Birthday

Loren Gray Lookin' Red Hot ... Sexy Shots to Celebrate Her 24th Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Loren Gray Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Loren Gray Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's a big day for Loren Gray ... she just turned 24!

And we can't think of a better way to celebrate the sexy influencer than with some of her hottest pics ... after all, the social media star sure loves taking a sultry snap to share with her millions of social media followers -- whether she's rocking a bikini or sporting some lacy lingerie!

Go give the blonde beauty some birthday love by checking out our gallery!

Related articles