Charlie Puth Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Charlie Puth's fans in Orlando, Florida just got a huge letdown -- he canceled Saturday night's performance due to an illness.

The artist hopped on Instagram and told his fans he was "devastated" to scrap the show, but explained ... "I've been sick for the last few days and am now being instructed to rest or else risk canceling more dates on this tour."

He did not reveal what illness he is fighting, but it sounds pretty serious -- he said he's physically "unable to perform" and "without a voice."

The "How Long" hitmaker is currently on his "Whatever's Clever!" world tour, supporting his newest album of the same name. The trek kicked off in San Diego, California in May and has dates in America through June 13 before hitting pause for about two weeks. He'll then resume the tour on June 27 in Europe before wrapping on July 30.

This isn't the first time Charlie has had to cancel a show due to illness ... and he's certainly not the first artist to axe a show -- or in some cases, entire tours -- for various factors.