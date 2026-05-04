The Pussycat Dolls Scrap U.S. Reunion Tour Amid Rumors of Low Ticket Sales

The Pussycat Dolls have scrapped their reunion tour in the U.S. amid rumors of low ticket sales, TMZ has learned.

The group -- made up of Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts -- announced the cancellation on social media.

“When we announced the PCD FOREVER Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world,” the girls said. “After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North America dates.”

The group will still perform at WeHo Pride in June and will move forward with the UK and European dates.

The group ended, “We are putting everything into making this show a true celebration of the music and the memories, for the fans who have been with us from the beginning and those discovering us for the first time.”