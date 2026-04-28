Robin Antin Spills on Pussycat Dolls Reunion, Upcoming 'PCD Forever Tour'

Don't Cha Wish Your Reunion Was Hot Like This?!?

After years of fans demanding a reunion, The Pussycat Dolls are almost back for real ... and founder Robin Antin is still pinching herself.

We caught up with the group's mastermind recently in Los Angeles, where she gushed about the upcoming "PCD Forever Tour" -- the group's third concert tour, which kicks off June 5 in Palm Desert and wraps Oct. 13 in London.

Check out the clip ... Robin told us this was the one reunion fans constantly asked about ... and said people were stunned when the group finally announced it was actually happening after years of speculation.

"It's exciting," she said. "It's honestly a dream come true."

The upcoming tour will feature Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt as they hit cities across the U.S. and Europe.

Robin also says they're also going all out on production value -- revealing the show will feature eight backup dancers, split evenly with four men and four women.

That process hasn't been easy, either. Robin said around 400 dancers showed up for auditions ... and narrowing that pool down has been one of the toughest casting decisions she's ever had to make.

"I don't like to say cut, but we had to let go of a lot of the best dancers," she said.

She added that every dancer who auditioned brought star quality, which made trimming the group down especially difficult as she worked alongside Nicole and Ashley to finalize the lineup.