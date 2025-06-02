Faster Pussycat Singer Blames Substances for Fiancée's Fall From Cruise

Play video content SiriusXM / Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk

Taime Downe's speaking out about his fiancée's fatal fall from a cruise ship balcony ... placing the blame squarely on addiction.

The Faster Pussycat singer spoke out on "Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk" -- a SiriusXM show -- last week in his first public comments since his partner, Kimberly Burch, fell off an '80s-themed Royal Caribbean Cruise.

Play video content

Downe tells Trunk he's obviously heartbroken over the death of his partner ... and, he calls her death "alcohol and prescription-related." He doesn't elaborate on what he means here -- but, it seems he's suggesting Burch may have been intoxicated.

Taime says he's gotten some hatred since Kimberly died -- possibly because the two were fighting just before she went overboard ... but, he "loved the hell" out of her.

We broke the story ... Kimberly fell from the ship back in March shortly after an argument with Downe. Burch's mother, Carnell, said she didn't think her daughter would hurt herself, but admitted she was drinking on the cruise prior to her death.

Sources with direct knowledge told us ... the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office in Florida is in possession of video that shows Kimberly climbing the ship’s rail and taking a step off.

Taime's moving forward despite his grief ... 'cause he and the rest of Faster Pussycat are touring right now. They have three shows in Texas this week before they head to the Midwest.