Frantic Search for Faster Pussycat Singer's Fiancée After Going Overboard on Cruise

Play video content Waste Some Time With Jason Green

Chaos ensued on the '80s-themed Royal Caribbean cruise when the fiancée of Faster Pussycat's lead singer went overboard ... and only TMZ has video of the rescue efforts.

We obtained this video from a passenger on the cruise, and you hear the public address system alerting passengers that someone fell off the ship into the waters below.

The frantic search effort is also featured in the video, with smaller boats racing around the cruise ship in an effort to find Kimberly Burch -- fiancée of Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe.

TMZ broke the story, Kimberly went overboard following a heated exchange with Taime.

It's unclear if Kimberly fell or jumped, but her family says she died. Her body has not been recovered, and as you can see in the video, it was pitch black outside when she vanished.

Play video content Waste Some Time With Jason Green

Kimberly was accompanying Taime and Faster Pussycat on The 80s Cruise out of Miami ... the band was a featured act on the nostalgia-themed trip to the Bahamas, and we also obtained video of one of their performances -- which was shot a few hours before Kimberly went overboard.

The U.S. Coast Guard told us they deployed a helicopter crew and other personnel to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search, which was ultimately suspended after Kimberly's body didn't turn up.