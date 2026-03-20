Nicole Scherzinger Freezes on TV When Asked About Pussycat Dolls OG Crew

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Nicole Scherzinger clearly doesn't know what to say about the Pussycat Dolls who aren't part of their new reunion tour ... locking up on live TV when asked about them.

Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt stopped by "Today" on Friday to discuss their upcoming reunion tour ... and, they were asked about why they've decided to come back as a trio instead of bringing all 6 of the OGs back together.

Worth noting ... Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta have both revealed they weren't asked to join the tour -- expressing some outrage after learning about the semi-reunion.

On "Today," Scherzinger tries to explain the group's reasoning ... but, she just keeps starting and stopping sentences -- even beginning one "As women today ..." before Wyatt jumped in for the assist.

Wyatt explains the group has changed numerous times over the years ... and, this is just what the current iteration looks like as they try to repair the ruptured group.

Scherzinger then nods and adds the trio have so much love for all of the women who have helped build the Pussycat Dolls' legacy.

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We caught up with the Dolls -- who will soon embark on a 53-show tour across several countries -- earlier this week in New York City ... and, Wyatt told us the crew is ready to hit the stage!