Nicole Scherzinger Relists Hollywood Hills Home, Takes $500K Off Price

Nicole Scherzinger's putting her home back on the market ... loosening up the button on the price -- bringing it down by half a million bucks!

The singer-songwriter relisted her Hollywood Hills home on Monday for $5,999,000 ... months after she took the house off the market to lease the place instead.

Nicole was asking for $6.5 million in May -- down from her $6.7 million asking price in March -- before renting the place for $35K a month ... not bad for some passive income!

The 4-story pad sits above the Sunset Strip ... with views spanning from Downtown Los Angeles all the way to the Pacific Ocean.

The 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house comes with a sky-high lounge with a swing, a sleek lap pool, high ceilings, and more ... Scherzinger's been renovating it since she bought the place for $3.7 million in 2016.

Among the other luxurious parts of the home ... an infrared sauna, cold-plunge tub, a 10-seat theater, a fully mirrored gym, and more!