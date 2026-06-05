Actor James Handy's Murder Suspect Charged

The son of James Handy's girlfriend has been charged with murder ... a day after the iconic actor was stabbed to death at his home.

According to authorities ... Michael Gledhill, 44, was just charged with one count of murder with a special allegation that he personally used a deadly weapon, a knife.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a press release ... "This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home. The victim deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about."

As TMZ previously reported ... police were called to the actor's L.A. home yesterday morning, where Handy was discovered in the front yard, having been stabbed. He died from his wounds. Gledhill was arrested a short time later.

The suspect's mother told TMZ ... Gledhill had become increasingly paranoid and had been prescribed medication for his condition after his July 2025 schizophrenia diagnosis. However, she says she recently learned he had stopped taking his meds about a week before cops found James stabbed to death outside her home.