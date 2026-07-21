Cam Newton Reportedly Fired By ESPN, Latest Big Lay Off At Network

Cam Newton is out at the World Wide Leader ... the latest casualty in a round of cuts that claimed the jobs of some of the most prominent figures in sports media.

The former NFL MVP was laid off this week, according to TMZ Sports' sources ... a surprising move from the powers that be in Bristol.

Newton was only with ESPN for a few years -- he signed on in late 2024 -- but found success opposite Stephen A. Smith during the NFL season, where he was SAS' main debate partner on "First Take."

Newton was elevated into the premiere spot after Shannon Sharpe parted ways with ESPN last year.

But now Cam's out, and he's not alone.

Also swept up in the layoffs were Ryan Clark -- who was let go during NFL Live -- and the legendary Karl Ravech.

Several NFL Network employees were also fired (ESPN owns and operates the network), including NFL analyst Charles Davis and reporter Tom Pelissero.

Newton, who earned over $133 million as an NFL star, isn't completely without work. The retired signal-caller hosts two successful podcasts, "4th & 1" and "Funky Friday."

Cam's arguably the biggest name to go, but he likely won't be the last ... as layoffs continue.