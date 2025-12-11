Cam Newton Calls Colts Signing Philip Rivers 'A Slap to My Face'

Play video content 4th&1 With Cam Newton

The NFL world is still processing the fact that 44-year-old Philip Rivers is back on the Indianapolis Colts ... and that includes Cam Newton, who admitted he felt like it was a "slap to my face" he didn't get a call.

Newton spoke about the signing on his "4th&1" podcast ... where he clearly seemed annoyed that the Colts didn't check in on his availability.

When his co-host asked if Cam's work in the media gives off the vibe he'd be interested in, Newton didn't agree with the narrative.

"Did Philip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available?" Rivers said. "Why you asking me to do something that everybody else didn't do. I ain't no sucka, I ain't no lab rat."

"People be holding people to a standard that they ain't even hold anybody else to that standard."

The 36-year-old then directed people to his Snapchat -- where he has posted videos of himself working out, making it clear unlike how Rivers announced his retirement -- he is still very much open to playing again.

Newton was able to joke a bit, though ... saying the two quarterbacks have one thing in common.

"That's from my brother from another that got's a lot of sisters and brothers that came from his scrotum," Newton said. "He's got a lot of kids like me!"