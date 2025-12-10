Philip Rivers Says His Wife is 'Nervous' About NFL Return At 44 Years Old

Play video content Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers can't wait to get back on an NFL field ... but his wife, on the other hand, is a little concerned about him going out there at 44 years old -- the new Colt admitted on Wednesday she's nervous about his safety and well-being on the gridiron.

The NFL quarterback -- who signed with Indianapolis' practice squad after Daniel Jones' season-ending injury -- spoke with the media minutes ago ... his first time at the NFL podium since he retired in 2021.

When Rivers, 44, was asked about his family's reaction to his comeback ... he revealed his wife, Tiffany, is anxious.

"My wife has been a big fan the whole time I played, and she's nervous about the physical aspect of it, as you expect any wife to," Rivers said.

"I mean, for 250 games or whatever it was, that was a risk, as you see every week. Whether you're 24 in the best shape, or you're 44 and not so sure. Anything can happen. That has never been a concern of mine."

Rivers said his kids (he's got a bunch of 'em) are stoked -- especially his youngest ones, who didn't get a chance to see him play.

Rivers added that he was "at peace" when he retired and started coaching the St. Michael Catholic High School football team in Alabama. Speaking of, he recently led the team to the semi-finals of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs.

But Rivers says he still felt he had some left in the tank.

"I didn't walk away because I felt like I was done," Rivers said. "It was just a time to be done for my family and I believe that still to be true because it's been a great five years."