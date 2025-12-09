Philip Rivers, 44-Years-Old, Returning To NFL, Signing W/ Colts

Shocking NFL news ... Philip Rivers is heading back to the gridiron at 44 -- nearly 5 years after retiring -- with the 8x Pro Bowler signing a contract to join the Colts practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Rivers last played during the 2020 NFL season, ultimately announcing his retirement in January 2021 before joining the coaching staff of a local high school football team.

Fast forward to Sunday ... when Colts quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, leaving the 8-5 team with Riley Leonard, Brett Rypien and tight end Tyler Warren.

Cue Rivers.

On Monday, word began to spread throughout the league that Indy was interested in potentially bringing back the star signal caller ... and that's exactly the direction they're headed, per numerous NFL insiders.

While Rivers spent the Lion's share of his career with the Chargers (in San Diego and Los Angeles), he did play one season with the Colts in 2020, starting 16 games, and throwing 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The team went 11-5 with Philip under center.

Jones, of course, was having an awesome year, and while the injury is unfortunate, it's clear the Colts aren't content with simply taking another crack next year -- they still believe they can have a big season.

Will Rivers be the guy in Indy for the rest of the season?

For now, reports indicate he'll simply be joining the practice squad, but that will likely change, and it could be sooner-than-later, 'cause you don't sign Rivers to not play him.