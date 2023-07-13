Philip Rivers' Wife Pregnant With 10th Child, 'We Are All Fired Up'

Philip Rivers' family is one step closer to having their very own offspring football team -- the ex-NFL star's wife is pregnant with their 10th child!!

The former Chargers and Colts quarterback revealed the exciting news this week ... saying a baby boy is slated to arrive this fall.

"We are all fired up," Rivers told AL.com. "Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy."

Rivers -- who currently shares nine children ranging from age 4-21 with wife Tiffany -- pointed out his mom AND dad come from families of nine kids ... and he initially thought it would be the same for his own clan, but "God decided" they would reach double digits.

As for a baby name, the 17-year veteran said they haven't figured it out just let ... but they have a lot of options to pick from.

When he's not taking care of his kids, Philip also spends his retirement as a high school football coach ... entering his third season at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, AL.