Ex-NFL Star Kevin Faulk's Daughter Dies, 4 Years After Losing Other Child

More tragedy for Kevin Faulk and his family ... the LSU legend and Super Bowl champ unexpectedly lost his daughter, four years after the sudden death of one of his other children.

Faulk's 30-year-old daughter, Tanasha, died at the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Saturday. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but no foul play is suspected.

"Tanasha will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering love for her family, and the light she brought to all who knew her," her obituary said.

"Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family."

The obit mentions Tanasha is "welcomed into Heaven" by her sister, Kevione, who passed away on September 13, 2021, just shy of her 20th birthday.

She was a student staff member of the LFU Football program at the time of her death.

Tanasha and Kevione's infant brother, Kevin Faulk Jr., also passed away. There are three surviving siblings, brothers Tavion and Kevin III, and sister Tionne.

Of course, Faulk was an LSU great who rushed for 4,557 yards in 41 games, good enough for second best in SEC history, behind the great Herschel Walker. Kevin was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

The New England Patriots selected Faulk in the 2nd round of the 1999 NFL Draft ... where he went on to win three Super Bowls with the team.