Cam Newton, Dad of 9 Kids, Says Women Lose Value the More Children They Have

Play video content It's Giving - Podcast

Here's a new controversial comment from noted intellectual Cam Newton ... "Women's value get lower the more children that they have."

The former NFL quarterback is already getting tons of backlash for the statement ... which is from his guest appearance on the "It's Giving - Podcast" with Sarah Fontenot.

Cam, who has 9 children with 3 different women, was responding to Sarah asking him, "Do you feel like women's value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple men?"

He went on to say he had the same conversation with one of his baby mamas and told them that the next guy she's with won't be the one for her if they aren't willing to love her five kids.

It sounds like he's referencing his ex-fiancée Kia Proctor ... she had a daughter from a previous relationship when she met Cam and they had four children together.

Cam says there's guys out there that only want the woman and not her kids, but "that ain't how it work."