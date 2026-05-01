Nikola Jokic Has Blunt Take On Nuggets' Playoff Exit, We'd Be Fired In Serbia!

We'd All Be Fired In Serbia!!!

Nikola Jokic isn't sugar coating their season-ending loss Thursday night, flat out saying he believes everyone on the team would be lookin' for a new job if they were in his home country of Serbia.

Of course, the Nuggets lost game 6 to the Minnesota Timberwolves -- a must-win for Denver -- dropping the curtain on the 2026 campaign.

The 3x NBA MVP was great as usual, filling up the stat sheet, scoring 28 points, and dishing out 10 assists, but it wasn't enough.

After the game, Jokic kept it real when asked how close he believes the team is to winning another 'chip.

“I think we are far away,” The Joker said, bluntly.

Nikola Jokic: “We just lost in the first round. I think we are far away.”



Changes needed?



“That’s not my decision. Definitely, if we were in Serbia, we would all be fired.” pic.twitter.com/9JfZftejzt @anthonyVslater

Do changes have to be made?

Jokic noted that it wasn't his decision, but did offer this.

“If we were in Serbia, we would all be fired.”

Despite the disappointing exit, the Nuggets had a solid season, winning 54 games.

But when you've got arguably the greatest player in the world on your squad, success is measured in rings, not wins in March.