Viral NCAA Basketball Star Robbie Avila Picks ‘Cream Abdul-Jabbar’ as Funniest Nickname

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Robbie Avila -- the goggle-wearing big man who went viral as “College Jokic” for his throwback game and elite passing -- isn’t just cooking on the court … he’s racking up an all-time nickname collection.

Before March Madness truly tips off, TMZ Sports caught up with the Saint Louis star to run through the internet’s best monikers -- and one stood out above the rest: “Cream Abdul-Jabbar.”

“That’s the most creative nickname I’ve ever heard,” Avila said. “It’s hilarious, I love it.”

The specs and old-school style make it hit even harder for the 6-foot-10 sensation who has the Billikens dancing into the NCAA Tournament with a 28-5 record.

“Larry Nerd” -- a nod to Larry Bird from his freshman and sophomore years at Indiana State -- also earned praise. Avila transferred after two seasons to Saint Louis ... following his coach, Josh Schertz.

“That one’s another good one,” he said.

And how about “College Jokic”? Respectful, but not elite ... even despite sharing the likeness with a three-time NBA MVP, Nikola Jokić.

“I like it because of the comparison,” Avila said, “but creativity-wise, it’s not up there.”

He’s also rocking with “Steph Blurry” (rec specs, obviously) … while “Milk Chamberlain” is making a quiet comeback.

As for the newest entry -- “LeBron Frames” -- even Avila’s still catching up, saying he saw it on Twitter just a few days ago.

Avila averaged 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists during his senior season ... and may soon get his One Shining Moment in his first NCAA Tournament action.

No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Saint Louis will play on Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET in Buffalo, New York ... with the winner advancing to play either No. 1 Michigan or No. 16 Howard on Saturday.